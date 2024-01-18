Forgotten Newcastle United and Liverpool star linked with Rafa Benitez reunion

Newcastle United transfers: One Magpies player has been linked with reuniting with Rafa Benitez in Spain.

Newcastle United defender Javier Manquillo has been linked with a return to Spain this month and a reunion with former Magpies boss Rafa Benitez. Manquillo is yet to feature for Newcastle this campaign and has been named in Eddie Howe’s matchday squad on just two occasions all season.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but could see his six-and-a-half-year star on Tyneside end prematurely with a move to Celta Vigo. Celta Vigo currently sit 16th in La Liga in Benitez’s first season as manager, having won just three league games all season.

