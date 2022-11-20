The Newcastle No. 9 was called-up to the England squad for the first time since 2019 following an impressive run of form in the Premier League. Wilson has been capped four times for England, scoring once, but has never appeared at a major tournament for his country.

But Wilson is well aware he will not be Gareth Southgate’s first choice striker in Qatar. 2018 World Cup golden boot winner Harry Kane is set to lead the line for England as he aims to become his country’s all-time leading scorer as he sits just two goals behind Wayne Rooney.

England captain Harry Kane (l) alongside John Stones, Harry Maguire , Callum Wilson, Bukayo Sako and Eric Dier during the England Press Conference at Al Wakrah Stadium on November 17, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Kane could also become the first player ever to win two World Cup golden boots should he be prolific in front of goal at the upcoming tournament.

Still, Wilson is hoping to get some time on the pitch in Qatar as he admitted playing at a World Cup for England would be the highlight of his career so far.

“[Playing at the World Cup] would be at the top,” Wilson told NUFC TV. “As a player, you start in the streets playing Wembley doubles, single, you act as if you're in the World Cup final taking a penalty.

"It's the biggest stage in world football at the end of the day so to have the opportunity to go and represent my country there and potentially get some game-time, it's one dreams are made of.

"Even if you have a little part to play within that journey in the tournament, it will be one you treasure forever.

"Even the experience for me, I know I have Harry who plays in front of me in my position, he's England captain so game time is going to be limited and it's about making sure you're ready when an opportunity comes your way as I have done my whole career.”

Wilson is one of three Newcastle players in the England World Cup squad with Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier also part of the 26.