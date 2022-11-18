Schar has formed the best defence in the Premier League so far this season having helped Newcastle keep seven clean sheets in 15 games. He also stopped Ghana from scoring while on the pitch for Switzerland on Thursday before he was replaced by Haris Seferovic in the second half.

Five minutes after Schar’s withdrawal, former United transfer target Mohammed Salisu of Southampton put Ghana in front before Antonie Semenyo doubled the African nation’s lead shortly after as Switzerland were beaten 2-0.

Switzerland open their World Cup campaign against Cameroon next Thursday. The Euro 2020 quarter-finalists will also face Bruno Guimaraes’ Brazil and Aleksandar Mitrovic’s Serbia in the group stage.

Switzerland and Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar (C) controls the ball during a friendly football match between Ghana and Switzerland in Abu Dhabi on November 17, 2022.(Photo by RYAN LIM/AFP via Getty Images)

Schar is one of five active Newcastle players to be representing the club at the World Cup. Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson for England and Guimaraes for Brazil are the other four.

On heading to his World Cup as a player, Schar said: “I’m very excited to go. It was difficult to think about before because I was focused on the Premier League but now it’s here the excitement will grow.

"If we defend with Switzerland like we have here [at Newcastle] it’s going to be a real strength. We have seven clean sheets and the best defence in the Premier League which is great. Even against Chelsea, they had one chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad