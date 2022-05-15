The Magpies have been in good form since Wood’s £25million arrival from Burnley in January, but the New Zealand striker has had a frustrating time in front of goal with just two goals in 16 matches so far.

But the fact Newcastle have won nine of the 14 matches he’s started has been crucial in the club surviving in the Premier League this season.

The 30-year-old has won more aerial duels than any other player in the Premier League this season. And a strong aerial presence is a trait he shares with his footballing idol Didier Drogba.

“Drogba was my idol growing up and I’ve tried to emulate my game off him,” Wood told BoyleSports EPL.

“He’s one of the greatest strikers to ever grace the Premier League, in my opinion so I’m just trying to implement what he does in the game.

“The amount of goals he scored, the pace, strength and flair he had and the winning mentality he had was all incredible.”

Drogba netted 104 goals in 254 games over two spells at Chelsea in the Premier League, exactly double Wood’s 52 top flight goals in 167 appearances for Leicester City, Burnley and now Newcastle.

The striker has started just one of Newcastle’s three games and the return of Callum Wilson from injury gives head coach Eddie Howe a decision to make ahead of Monday night’s match against Arsenal at St James’s Park (8pm kick-off).

