Will Osula will remain at Newcastle United following a loan enquiry for the 21-year-old forward.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Osula has started just twice for Newcastle since his £10million move from Sheffield United in the summer. His two starts have both been in the cup competitions against League Two opposition as he opened his account for the club with a fine finish in the 3-1 win against Bromley at St James’ Park last month.

But his minutes in the Premier League have been limited. Despite Callum Wilson’s injury problems, Howe has often preferred to use Anthony Gordon as a backup striker option to Alexander Isak over Osula.

The sale of Miguel Almiron to Atlanta United for £10million last week has seen Osula enter Howe’s thoughts as a potential alternative to Jacob Murphy on the right wing.

Osula’s limited game time have seen him subject to loan interest from several clubs elsewhere, including one that have been competing in this season’s Champions League. Austrian champions Sturm Graz made a loan enquiry for Osula earlier in the transfer window that was ultimately turned down by Newcastle.

Sturm Graz have since been knocked out of Europe, finishing 30th in the 36-team league phase of the Champions League with two wins and six defeats in eight games.

Eddie Howe comments on Will Osula exit talk

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was asked about the possibility of Osula leaving on loan to get regular first-team football, but was quick to block any exit talk.

“At the moment, I see that balance very firmly that he needs to be here with us,” Howe said. “He needs the training with us, he needs the understanding, and he needs the development that we’re trying to give him.

“Will is a multi-talented player. I don’t see him just being a number nine, he has played wide before, so that is an option that we could look at. I think he’s doing well. He’s on track, and he is developing.”

Osula came off the bench in the closing stages of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat against Fulham at St James’ Park. But with Callum Wilson nearing a return from injury, the young forward’s minutes are set to become even more limited.

“Obviously, looking at him as a striker, he’s competing with Alex for a place, which isn’t something you would necessarily want to be doing at the minute, with Alex’s form,” Howe added.

“But in some senses, and I said this to Will when he signed, he’s learning off two of the best strikers that he could currently work with, and he needs to absorb as much information from both Alex and Callum, two great role models for him, to help him in his development.

“He’s very much here at the moment, although of course beyond this season, we will try to take the best steps that benefit Will and us.”

Newcastle will keep Osula at least until the end of the season and will reassess the possibility of a loan move ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

