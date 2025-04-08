Newcastle United striker nominated for award - and it’s not Alexander Isak

Sean Neave and Alexander Isak | Getty Images

Newcastle United’s Sean Neave has been nominated for Premier League 2 player of the month award.

Neave enjoyed a very good March with Newcastle United’s Under-21 side, scoring twice and registering two assists - form which has earned him a spot on Eddie Howe’s first-team bench in recent weeks. Neave was even named in the club’s matchday squad for their Carabao Cup final against Liverpool - although he is yet to make a senior appearance.

A strike from the penalty spot against Middlesbrough helped Newcastle U21’s on their way to a 2-0 win before Neave was involved in all three of his team’s goals, scoring one and assisting two, as they defeated Nottingham Forest 3-2. Neave will face competition from Middlesbrough's Shea Connor, Tottenham Hotspur duo Jaden Williams and Reiss Denny, Nicholas Michalski of Blackburn Rovers, Hindolo Mustapha of Crystal Palace, Arsenal's Michal Rosiak and Stoke City’s Emre Tezgel to be named Premier League 2 player of the month for March. The winner of the award will be named on Friday morning.

Sean Neave impressing for Newcastle United U21’s

Whilst a first-team appearance remains elusive, the 17-year-old has been a regular presence in senior squads and with both Joe Willock and Anthony Gordon suffering injuries that could keep them out of Sunday’s clash against Manchester United, Neave is likely to feature again on the substitutes bench. However, with both Callum Wilson and Will Osula available to Howe in attacking areas, the teenager may have to remain patient to make his senior bow.

On Monday night, whilst Neave warmed the King Power Stadium bench, his U21’s teammates secured their place in the Premier League 2 play-offs with a stunning 7-1 win over Reading. Six different players found the net for Diarmuid O’Carroll’s side at St James’ Park with Garang Kuol, on his first appearance at the stadium, netting twice.

The young Australian has struggled to make an impact following his move to Newcastle United ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup - one he would feature for his national side in. Spells at Hearts and FC Volendam were not particularly successful for him, however, he has now scored eight times in 12 appearances at U21 level.

It is likely that Kuol will be sent out on-loan again next season, with the hope that he can kick-on and show why his signing was viewed as a big coup for the Magpies.Reflecting on his journey at Newcastle since his arrival from Central Coast Mariners in January 2023, Kuol said: “Obviously, when I first came [I was] on loan, straight to Hearts. Again, it was a period full of learning, and people would say it was a bad spell for me, but I think I was able to learn from it, and take a lot of things out of it.

“Then I went on to the Netherlands again on loan, for the season-long loan. I feel like it was very good for me as well, especially the first half of the season when I was playing consistently and training consistently under the coaches that brought me in. It was very good for me.”