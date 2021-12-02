Newcastle United striker set for January window exit – West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest interested
Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle is set to be handed a chance to revive his career with a loan move next month, and two Championship clubs are reportedly interested.
Gayle hasn’t started a Premier League match for Newcastle so far this season with just three substitute appearances to his name.
But the 32-year-old is expected to be made available for a loan move with an option to buy when the January transfer window opens next month, according to The Telegraph.
Gayle’s potential availability is sure to alert a number of Championship clubs after he netted 23 times for The Magpies on their way to the Championship title in 2016-17.
West Bromwich Albion, where Gayle scored 24 goals while on loan back in 2018-19, have already been credited with an interest in the forward as have Nottingham Forest.
Any option to buy is believed to be ‘dependent on promotion from the Championship’ with West Brom currently sitting fourth and Forest 16th.