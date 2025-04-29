Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Will Osula’s latest Newcastle United cameo has given Eddie Howe some food for thought heading into the final four games as well as next season.

Osula is still yet to make his full Premier League debut for Newcastle after arriving from Sheffield United for an initial £10million last summer. The 21-year-old has been limited to 12 substitute appearances in the league for Newcastle.

His three starts have all come against lower-league opposition in the domestic cup competitions. On Saturday, he scored his first Premier League goal in a 3-0 win over Ipswich Town at St James’ Park.

Osula was only on the pitch for around 15 minutes but was still able to make his mark on the game. It’s now two goals and two assists for the young forward in all competitions this season - a respectable record given his limited starts.

Eddie Howe ‘delighted’ with Will Osula

Osula was brought on as a right winger in the closing stages of the match against Ipswich, a role he previously played in in the 3-2 FA Cup win at Birmingham City in February.

The position has given the Dane more space to utilise his pace and power compared to a central striker role.

“It's a difficult one to judge, but we think he's improved,” Howe said about Osula’s role in the side moving forward. “But obviously the acid test will be when he performs on the pitch and in the team.

“I thought he was excellent [v Ipswich]. He came on at right wing, which is a totally different position. I know it's obvious, but it's a totally different position and different skill set to playing as a nine.

“But I thought he looked a real threat. He looked quick and athletic. And the goal I thought was an outstanding finish. He's 6'3", verging on 6'4". So he needs to be a physical presence.

“He needs to use his aerial skills. Delighted that he got his first Premier League goal.”

Will Osula praised for Newcastle United impact

Shields Gazette writer Dominic Scurr and NewcastleWorld’s Liam Kennedy felt Osula made a statement as they delved a little deeper into his cameo appearance the latest episode of Geordie Journos on YouTube.

Scurr said: “He was brilliant. He was only on the pitch about 15 minutes, but scored a great goal, great header, came close again in stoppage time.

“And you just look at the almost disparity between his substitute performance and Callum Wilson's substitute performances, not just against Ipswich, but over a stretch of games where [Wilson] is coming on and it's just going through the motions.

“Will Osula, he played on the right. He comes on and almost adopts the role Jacob Murphy had been in and he shows a bit of energy and shows a bit of guile, he attacks. That's what you want from Will Osula.

“But for the first time this season, we've actually seen, apart from the Bromley game, a bit of quality in front of goal as well - a nice header. He's quite both-footed as well. That's something we noticed in the warm-up against Villa where he'd take the ball both ways.

“But he didn't need either foot because it was a great header!

“What we saw from Will Osula today is probably what we thought Newcastle were signing in the summer. This is a player who can come on, replace Alexander Isak for 20 minutes and just go 100mph and really attack games.

“And we've seen it in glimpses, don't get me wrong. When he started games against lower league opposition, he has done relatively well.

“But here against a lower standard side, but it's still a Premier League game, got to see him score his first Premier League goal. He did in 15 minutes as much as you could expect from a player.”

Kennedy added: “ He's done as much as what Wilson has in every single minute that he's had ahead of him - in the Premier League.

“The lad is raw. I'm certainly not pinning my hopes on him being this, that and the other next season. But you can't fault what I've seen from him there in that little thing, that little cameo that we've seen.”

Newcastle United to make Will Osula decision this summer

Osula’s limited minutes this season has raised the question as to whether he will be loaned out in the summer for regular first-team football.

Newcastle have worked hard with the forward on the training ground this season and will decide whether to loan him or keep hold of him as the club prepare to compete on four fronts across the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europe.

The Magpies are looking to secure Champions League qualification as they sit third in the table with four games left to play. But with just two points separating third and sixth in the table, it’s too close to call.

Either way, Newcastle secured European qualification through winning the Carabao Cup, which guarantees a Conference League spot.

There is also uncertainty around Callum Wilson’s future at the club with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. Newcastle are set to make a decision on Wilson’s future in the coming months as the also consider Osula’s short-term future at the club.

When asked about the prospect of loaning Osula out, Newcastle assistant Jason Tindall, who played a key role in the signing of the player, said: “That's something we have to sort of assess, I'd say, week by week, month by month," said Tindall.

"We've got no plans to sort of send Will out on loan, he's an important part of the squad right now and we know in football, things can change very, very quickly.

"We've seen it time and time again throughout our managerial career, not just here.

"As I said, with the likes of Lewis Hall and Tino and young players especially, they probably do get a little bit impatient and frustrated at times, but it's important that they stay grounded, they keep working hard every single day and the work they put in on the training ground will go a long way to them.

"When they get the opportunity, they take it and Will's the same.”