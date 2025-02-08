Newcastle United’s 25-man squad for the second half of the Premier League season has been confirmed.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Premier League squads must be submitted by all clubs following the conclusion of both the summer and winter transfer windows. During the transfer windows, clubs are able to play any contracted player without being limited to the Premier League’s 25-man squad rules.

Now, Newcastle have submitted a squad list of 24 senior players following the exits of Lloyd Kelly and Miguel Almiron during the winter transfer window. While The Magpies didn’t make any senior signings in the window, left-back Jamal Lewis was recalled from his loan spell at Sao Paulo due to injury.

Despite the injury, Lewis has been named in Newcastle’s squad list for the second half of the season and will be eligible to play.

The left-back joined Newcastle for £15million back in 2020 and is out of contract at Newcastle at the end of the season. He hasn’t featured for Newcastle in a competitive match since the 2022-23 season.

What are 25-man Premier League squad lists?

Following the summer and winter transfer windows, Premier League clubs are required to submit a list of 25 senior players who are eligible to feature in league matches. Senior players not included in a club’s squad list will not be able to play Premier League matches.

Each 2024-25 Premier League squad must include 25 players born before January 1, 2003. At least eight players in the 25-man squad must be ‘homegrown’.

Players born on or after January 1, 2003 do not need to be included in the 25-man squad in order to be eligible to play. This rule will benefit Newcastle given the number of youngsters head coach Eddie Howe has had to turn to amid an injury crisis.

Players not included in Newcastle United’s squad

No senior players still at Newcastle are expected to miss out on Newcastle’s 25-man squad which will be bolstered by a number of players under the age of 21. The departures of Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly reduces Newcastle’s squad to just 24 senior players.

Newcastle players that Premier League rules state do not need to be included in Newcastle's 25-man squad due to their age are Lewis Miley, Will Osula and Lewis Hall. Any of Newcastle’s under-21s are also eligible to represent the first team without being named in the squad due to their age.

Ben Parkinson (19) and Trevan Sanusi (17) have both featured in competitive first team matches over the past two seasons without having to be named in Newcastle’s squad list due to their age.

Two new signings confirmed in Newcastle United Under-21s squad list

Newcastle bolstered their academy during the winter window with the signings of teenagers Kyle Fitzgerald from Galway United and Baran Yildiz from Gençlerbirligi. While the club have not officially announced either signings, the transfers have been confirmed in the squad lists submitted to the Premier League.

What is a homegrown player?

A homegrown player is a player born in England or any player registered to an English FA affiliated club for three years before the age of 21.

Newcastle United 24-man Premier League squad

Goalkeepers

1. Martin Dubravka

19. Odysseas Vlachodimos

22. Nick Pope (HG)

26. John Ruddy (HG)

29. Mark Gillespie (HG)

Defenders

2. Kieran Trippier (HG)

4. Sven Botman

5. Fabian Schar

6. Jamaal Lascelles (HG)

12. Jamal Lewis (HG)

13. Matt Targett (HG)

17. Emil Krafth

21. Tino Livramento (HG)

33. Dan Burn (HG)

Midfielders

7. Joelinton

8. Sandro Tonali

10. Anthony Gordon (HG)

11. Harvey Barnes (HG)

23. Jacob Murphy (HG)

28. Joe Willock (HG)

36. Sean Longstaff (HG)

Forwards

9. Callum Wilson (HG)

14. Alexander Isak

Newcastle’s 24-man squad includes 15 homegrown players and five goalkeepers.