Newcastle United submit second loan bid for Manchester United ace
Newcastle United have reportedly submitted a second loan bid for Jesse Lingard.
Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:
Atalanta switch
Newcastle have reportedly ended their pursuit of Atalanta’s Robin Gosens and instead have turned their attention towards his teammate Duvan Zapata.
Last week, it was reported that an agreement over ‘personal terms’ between Newcastle and Gosens’ representatives was in place with just a fee between the clubs still to be agreed.
However, a week on and with no deal agreed, Corriere Bergamo claim that the Magpies have given up their interest in Gosens.
A loan-to-buy offer for Zapata was reportedly knocked-back by the Serie A side last week.
Zapata has an impressive record in Serie A, scoring 65 goals in the last three and a half seasons since joining Atalanta from Sampdoria.
Magpies may have to wait for Azmoun
Zenit St Petersburg’s Sardar Azmoun is one of the players that has been linked with a move to the Premier League this month.
Newcastle and Everton have been credited with an interest in the Iranian striker whose contract at the Russian club expires at the end of the season.
With little time left on his current deal, a cut-price deal for Azmoun may be of interest to sides across Europe aiming to add firepower to their squad.
However, Zenit coach Sergei Semak believes that clubs will likely have to wait until summer in order to secure Azmoun’s services.
“It is simple and understandable,” Semak told Match TV. “Sardar wants to finish the season at Zenit, and then move to another club as a free agent in the summer.”
Second Lingard offer
According to the Telegraph, a second loan offer for Jesse Lingard has been submitted by Newcastle United.
Their first offer was rebuffed by the Red Devil’s with a permanent deal for the 29-year-old their preference.However, it’s believed that a loan move would be preferable to the player, allowing Lingard to assess his options at the end of the season once his current Old Trafford contract expires.
West Ham also reportedly retain an interest in Lingard and could yet make a last-minute swoop for the midfielder.