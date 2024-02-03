Newcastle United suffer another injury blow as key player withdrawn at half-time v Luton Town
Newcastle United injury news: The Magpies suffered yet another injury blow at St James’ Park.
Newcastle United have suffered yet another blow after Anthony Gordon was forced off at half-time of their clash with Luton Town at St James’ Park. The Magpies went into the break level with the Hatters having been pegged back twice by the visitors.
It took the hosts just six minutes to break the deadlock as Sean Longstaff turned in Kieran Trippier's low cross. Newcastle's lead lasted just 15 minutes as Luton defender Gabriel Osho headed in from a free-kick routine. But Luton would be level for an even shorter period as The Magpies went to the other end and scored through Longstaff once again.
The midfielder rounded-off a swift counter attacking move as Miguel Almiron released Gordon down the left. Gordon's effort was parried by Thomas Kaminski into the path of Longstaff who finished into the bottom left corner. Luton then drew level once again with Ross Barkley putting the ball in following a parry from Martin Dubravka as the sides went in 2-2 at the break.
And the second-half began with Newcastle taking off Gordon after he ended the first period struggling with injury. Gordon was replaced by the returning Callum Wilson, however, with Alexander Isak missing the game through injury, Eddie Howe will be hoping to have the winger back in action soon.