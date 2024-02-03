Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United fans unfurled a display protesting the scheduling of some of their recent away games ahead of their game against Luton Town on Saturday afternoon. The banner, which was unfurled in the Gallowgate before kick-off read: ‘TV before fans’ alongside some examples of their recent away trips that have been moved for TV broadcast.

Among their grievances was the trip to Liverpool on New Year’s Day which was scheduled for a 8pm kick-off at Anfield and their most recent game against Aston Villa which kicked-off at 8:15pm, giving no chance for supporters to make it home on public transport.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Their FA Cup match against Fulham, which took place at 7pm in the capital last Saturday was also listed along with their upcoming match at the Emirates Stadium against Arsenal - one that will kick-off at 8pm and again offer supporters no chance of being able to catch a train back to the north east post match.

Ahead of their trip to Villa Park in midweek, Eddie Howe sympathised with supporters, saying: "You know there is going to be huge numbers that want to go to the game. We thank them for their support and sympathise with the travel arrangements."