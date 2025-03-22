Newcastle United suffer fresh injury blow as England boss reveals worrying update

Thomas Tuchel, head coach of England. | Getty Images

Newcastle United look to have suffered a fresh injury blow.

Anthony Gordon, who came on as a second half substitute in England’s 2-0 win over Albania at Wembley in Thomas Tuchel’s first game as England manager, has suffered a hip injury. Gordon hadn’t been involved much before being involved in a challenge that left him in pain on Friday evening.

At the end of the game, he could be seen on the floor holding his hip and the England boss has provided a brief update after the game. Gordon, who is currently serving a suspension for Newcastle United, missed the Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool last weekend and could now be set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

“He looks injured,” England boss Tuchel said. “First of all I thought it’s his stomach, but it’s his hip and it does not look good. It’s a bit worrying, yeah.”

Meanwhile, Tuchel praised “amazing” history-making debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly but wants better from England having started his reign with a Wembley win against Albania. After being named Sir Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor in October, the head coach began life in charge of the back-to-back Euro runners-up with a World Cup qualification victory on Friday night.

All-time top scorer Harry Kane’s 70th England goal complemented Lewis-Skelly’s fine opener as the Arsenal talent met a beautiful, defence-splitting Jude Bellingham pass with a smart finish.

What did the England boss say after the win at Wembley?

“We will get better, we will get more rhythm,” the England head coach said. “We will understand better now, I will understand the players better, so where do they feel confident? Where do we struggle? Why is it for us hard to find more runs and to find more aggressive movements into the very last third?

“And from there we will get better, to implement the higher rhythm and be simply look more dangerous also in front of goal. “But it’s step by step. It was a complicated opponent, they play an unorthodox style and individually, of course, we can have more impact from the wingers, we can play more diagonal through the gaps and not always around the block.

“But I need also to have a look at it if it was really open, or if they defended just so, so deep. “I re-watched the first goal, and I think Jude played a played a ball against 10 defenders in a depth of eight meters.

“We struggled to find chipped balls and to understand the timing of the runs, but we will get better at this. I’m sure. “We will look at it, have video sessions, and make sure that we find solutions for it for Monday.”

Latvia, ranked 140th in the world, are the visitors for a match Gordon looks set to miss with an issue sustained as a second-half substitute on Friday.

