Newcastle United won the Carabao Cup on Sunday - ending seven decades of hurt without a major domestic trophy.

Eddie Howe’s side have etched their names in history with the 32,000 of a black-and-white persuasion at Wembley and thousands of others around the world witnessing the history-making moment at Wembley. A header from Dan Burn on the stroke of half-time sent them on their way, with Alexander Isak adding a second in the second half to put Newcastle United in control.

A late Liverpool fightback saw Federico Chiesa make it a nervy last five minutes, but the Magpies defended superbly and resisted any attempts from their opponents to take the game to extra-time to get their hands on the League Cup trophy for the first time ever.

Few thoughts in the immediate scenes post-match were on what this means for the future of the club as players, coaches and fans alike celebrated. However, as those scenes of Wembley become a bliss memory, there were two huge benefits to come from Sunday’s win - ones that could have an impact on how much they are able to spend in this summer’s transfer market to ensure that days like Sunday are repeated in the near future.

How much prize money Newcastle United earned from their Carabao Cup win

Newcastle United entered Sunday having already pocketed £82,000 in prize money in this season’s Carabao Cup. Victories over Nottingham Forest, AFC Wimbledon, Chelsea, Brentford and Arsenal in previous rounds earned them that money, with an extra £100,000 earned following their win against Liverpool - taking their total prize money for the competition to over £180,000.

Whilst this is a relatively small amount in the modern game, any extra little boost they can receive in prize money will just nudge up their finances when PSR calculations are taken. Of course, the sole focus of everyone’s minds on Sunday was finally getting that trophy and triumphing at Wembley, with the sight of Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Jamaal Lascelles lifting the trophy aloft worth every single tear shed over the years.

Carabao Cup prize money in full

First round winners - £5,000 (did not enter)

Second round winners - £7,000 (v Nottingham Forest)

Third round winners - £10,000 (v AFC Wimbledon)

Fourth round winners - £15,000 (v Chelsea)

Quarter-finalists - £25,000 (v Brentford)

Semi-finalists - £25,000 (v Arsenal)

Winner - £100,000 (v Liverpool)

Newcastle United receive guaranteed European place

Winning on Sunday also means that Newcastle United, at the very least, will be playing Conference League football next season. Having already won £235,000 of prize money from the FA Cup this season, plus all the extra revenue from ticket sales, merchandise etc purchased for all of their matches in each competition, the cups remain an important part of modern football and with European football guaranteed next season, they have guaranteed that they will continue to receive all these extra benefits.

The Magpies have ten Premier League matches of the season left to play as they look to secure Champions League qualification with a top-five finish. Brentford at St James’ Park are their next opponents on Wednesday April 2 (7:45pm kick-off).