Elliot Dickman’s Under-21 side were beaten 2-0 by League One side Barnsley, and the result has left the club propping up Group E with one game left to play.

Newcastle played well for spells, but they didn’t test goalkeeper Jamie Searle, and they now need to win their final game against Lincoln City to have a chance of making the knockout stages.

Joe White, on his way back from injury, caught the eye in the first half against a Barnsley side packed with debutants. Newcastle, captained by former Liverpool defender Niall Brookwell, competed well against the League One club.

Matty Bondswell was tested by 16-year-old forward Fabio Jalo. Barnley’s Joe Ackroyd hit the crossbar with a header, and Jude Smith denied Slobodan Tedic late in the half.

United, backed by a few dozen fans at Oakwell, went into the break on level terms. Tedic had a chance early in the second half, and Jude Smith denied Tedic with a good save.

Barnsley kept the pressure up, and Dickman’s frustration was evident on the touchline. Newcastle managed to stay in the game, but they lacked a final ball when they did get into the final third of the pitch.

Newcastle United's Jay Turner-Cook reacts at Oakwell.

And the home side took advantage. After a spell of United pressure, Barnsley broke upfield and took a 79th-minute lead through substitute Jack Butterfill. Ziyad Larkeche made certain of the points with a stunning late free-kick.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Smith, Brookwell, Carlyon, White, Wiggett, Bondswell, Scott (Parkinson, 80), Stephenson, Crossley (Hackett, 73), Turner-Cooke, Stanton (Ferguson, 87).