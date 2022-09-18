Allan Saint-Maximin's two-word message to Newcastle United fans after injury 'setback'

Saint-Maximin has been sidelined with a hamstring problem since scoring a stunning goal in last month’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux. And Howe issued an update on the winger’s injury after yesterday’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at St James's Park , which saw midfielder Bruno Guimaraes return from injury.

United’s head coach said: “He's had a very minor setback with the physios. So, whether or not after the international break, he’ll be fit, is slightly unclear, but it’s certainly not long-term. But not clear if he’ll be fit for our next game (against Fulham on October 1) yet.”