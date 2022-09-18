News you can trust since 1849
Allan Saint-Maximin's two-word message to Newcastle United fans after injury 'setback'

Allan Saint-Maximin has posted a message to Newcastle United fans after Eddie Howe revealed he had suffered a “minor setback”.

By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 7:54 am
Updated Sunday, 18th September 2022, 8:00 am

Saint-Maximin has been sidelined with a hamstring problem since scoring a stunning goal in last month’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux. And Howe issued an update on the winger’s injury after yesterday’s 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at St James's Park, which saw midfielder Bruno Guimaraes return from injury.

Eddie Howe issues massive Newcastle United injury update on Callum Wilson

United’s head coach said: “He's had a very minor setback with the physios. So, whether or not after the international break, he’ll be fit, is slightly unclear, but it’s certainly not long-term. But not clear if he’ll be fit for our next game (against Fulham on October 1) yet.”

Saint-Maximin moved to reassure supporters with an Instagram post last night. The 25-year-old simply said: “Back soon.”

Meanwhile, Howe also revealed why 19-year-old midfielder Elliot Anderson had missed the Bournemouth game.

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin.
