Eddie Howe has been delivered a blow ahead of Newcastle United’s clash with Ipswich Town in the Premier League next weekend.

Newcastle United will be without Joelinton for the trip to face Ipswich Town at Portman Road next weekend after he picked up his fifth Premier League booking of the season during their clash with Leicester City. The Magpies were 4-0 up at the time, but an innocuous foul from the Brazilian caused referee Thomas Bramall to reach into his pocket and show him a yellow.

Whilst Joelinton will now miss the clash against Ipswich Town next weekend, he will be available to face Brentford at St James’ Park on Wednesday. That’s because Premier League yellow card suspensions do not carry over into the Carabao Cup.

Sean Longstaff, who will likely replace Joelinton in the starting line-up in Ipswich, will be suspended for the clash against Brentford, however, because of an accumulation of bookings. His yellow cards were shown in Carabao Cup matches and so will serve a competition specific suspension.

Suspensions only carry over from the Premier League to the Carabao Cup because of red card offences. Newcastle United felt those rules first-hand when Nick Pope was shown a red card against Liverpool in Newcastle’s final league game before their Carabao Cup final against Manchester United in February 2023.

Joelinton will be back available for selection for when Unai Emery brings his Aston Villa side to the north east on Boxing Day. That match will kick-off at 3pm.