Newcastle United host Leicester City at St James’ Park this afternoon.

Eddie Howe’s side have won just two of their last eleven Premier League matches but will be keen to right that record against Leicester City this afternoon. Eddie Howe’s side come into the game on the back of a disappointing 4-2 defeat against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium last weekend and without a win at St James’ Park in over a month.

Leicester, meanwhile, currently sit 16th in the table but are unbeaten under new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy. Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Newcastle United v Leicester City:

When is Newcastle United v Leicester City?

The Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Leicester City kicks-off at 3pm at St James’ Park. Thomas Bramall will referee the game with Jarred Gillet on VAR duty at Stockley Park.

Is Newcastle United v Leicester City on TV?

No, today’s match will not be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom. This is because of football’s 3pm blackout rule.

What is the 3pm football blackout rule?

The 3pm football blackout rule states that no matches taking place in the UK between 2:45pm and 5:25pm can be shown live on TV. This rule was first introduced in the 1960’s with the intention of ensuring that fans still attended lower league games rather than staying at home to watch matches on TV.

The rule has come in for a fair amount of criticism in recent times with the UK being one of the only places in the world where supporters cannot watch 3pm games legally. Fans in other countries in Europe, Asia and beyond are able to legally watch Premier League matches that kick-off at 3pm.

How else can Newcastle United v Leicester City be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle will have full live commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James’ Park online and on our social media channels.

Howe will be without Nick Pope for today’s game after he was ruled-out of action for around a month with a knee injury. Callum Wilson will also be unavailable after suffering a hamstring injury.