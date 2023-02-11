News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Eddie Howe issues Callum Wilson injury update at Newcastle United – and reveals comeback game

Eddie Howe’s issued an injury update on Newcastle United’s Callum Wilson – after the striker was ruled out of this evening’s game against Bournemouth.

By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Wilson is not involved at the Vitality Stadium because of a “minor hamstring complaint”, according to Howe. Wilson had scored his first goal since late October in last weekend’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Read More
The 'impressive' new faces at Newcastle United's training ground – and Eddie How...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

United’s head coach – who has handed Alexander Isak his first Premier League start since September 17 – hopes to have the 30-year-old Wilson back for next Saturday’s home game against Liverpool. The game is followed by the Carabao Cup final.

Most Popular

Howe told Sky Sports: "Callum’s just got a very minor hamstring complaint. We hope to get him back for the next one.”

On 23-year-old Isak, Howe added: "He’s been training really, really well. He’s been electric with some of the things he’s done in training. He's consistently improved since coming back from his injury. Delighted to have a player of his calibre with this opportunity.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson celebrates scoring against West Ham United last weekend.
Eddie HoweCallum WilsonBournemouthSky Sports