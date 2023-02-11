Wilson is not involved at the Vitality Stadium because of a “minor hamstring complaint”, according to Howe. Wilson had scored his first goal since late October in last weekend’s 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United’s head coach – who has handed Alexander Isak his first Premier League start since September 17 – hopes to have the 30-year-old Wilson back for next Saturday’s home game against Liverpool. The game is followed by the Carabao Cup final.

Howe told Sky Sports: "Callum’s just got a very minor hamstring complaint. We hope to get him back for the next one.”

On 23-year-old Isak, Howe added: "He’s been training really, really well. He’s been electric with some of the things he’s done in training. He's consistently improved since coming back from his injury. Delighted to have a player of his calibre with this opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad