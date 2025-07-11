Newcastle United have confirmed a new arrival following the start of pre-season training this week.

As supporters eagerly await the announcement of the signing of Anthony Elanga, Newcastle have instead confirmed the arrival of a new face behind the scenes.

The Magpies have appointed a new set-piece coach ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Martin Mark has arrived in the new role from FC Midtjylland in his native Denmark.

Newcastle United appoint new set-piece coach

It may not be the much-wanted player arrival announcement but it’s an important addition behind the scenes for Eddie Howe and his coaching staff.

Newcastle advertised for an ‘elite level’ set-piece coach following the end of the 2024/25 season.

Senior set-piece analyst Kieran Taylor, coach Stephen Purches and assistant manager Jason Tindall took charge of set-pieces at Newcastle last season but the appointment of Mark will bring changes in responsiblity for the upcoming season.

The 31-year-old has emerged as the successful candidate for the role following his work at FC Midtjylland.

Newcastle officially announced Mark’s arrival in a club statement, which read: “Newcastle United can announce the appointment of Martin Mark as first team set-piece coach.

“Martin joins the Magpies from FC Midtjylland in his native Denmark, where he spent three-and-a-half years in a similar role.

“The 31-year-old implemented an innovative set-piece strategy that has yielded impressive results under head coach Thomas Thomasberg.

“FC Midtjylland won the 2023/24 Danish Superliga title and finished top of the regular season table once again in 2024/25, with 27 of their 64 league goals scored from set pieces during the most recent campaign.

“The Danish side also reached the UEFA Europa League knock-out stages last season. Martin, who also previously coached FC Midtjylland and Aalborg BK at youth level, will now link up with Eddie Howe and his coaching team in time for the Magpies’ first pre-season friendly away to Celtic on Saturday 19th July.”

Martin Mark, Newcastle United's new set-piece coach. | NUFC

Eddie Howe discusses set-play coach at Newcastle United

Earlier in the 2024-25 season, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was asked why his side were one of the few in the Premier League without a recognised set-piece coach.

Newcastle’s poor record from set-pieces at the time was also put to Howe, to which he replied: “It’s something we have discussed, looked at and talked with the club about."

Since Howe’s comments, Newcastle went on to win the Carabao Cup with defender Dan Burn opening the scoring from a corner.

Newcastle United set to confirm Anthony Elanga arrival

Anthony Elanga is a Newcastle player and has signed a five-year contract at the club. Photos showing the winger in a Newcastle shirt as part of his media duties have leaked online, but the club are yet to make an official announcement regarding the signing.

Elanga has joined Newcastle from Nottingham Forest for £55million. The winger completed his medical earlier this week and is set to be available for the pre-season opener at Celtic next weekend.