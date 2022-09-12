Newcastle United summer signing's £18m replacement suffers major blow as club confirm ACL injury
Real Sociedad have been dealt a major attacking injury blow following the departure of Alexander Isak to Newcastle United.
Last month, Newcastle completed a club record transfer to sign Isak from Sociedad for £60million.
The La Liga side had to act quickly to sign a replacement for the Swede in the final days of the transfer window as they made a move for UD Almeria striker Umar Sadiq.
The Nigerian international completed an £18million move to Sociedad on deadline day.
Most Popular
-
1
Chelsea manager Graham Potter name drops Newcastle United’s Dan Asworth in open letter to Brighton supporters
-
2
Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson: Newcastle United injury list and potential return dates
-
3
'Data experts' predicts finishing positions of Newcastle United, Leeds United, Everton and Aston Villa after contrasting starts to the season
-
4
Ex-Newcastle United boss warns Celtic and Rangers about VAR introduction as Andy Carroll set for surprising Reading return
-
5
Bruno Guimaraes reacts to his ‘leaked’ Newcastle United FIFA 23 player rating
Read More
Like Isak did for Newcastle against Liverpool, Sadiq scored on his debut for his new club against Atletico Madrid.
But the 25-year-old’s second league appearance against Getafe ended in disaster as he was forced off with a knee injury over the weekend.
And Sociedad have since confirmed that MRI scans revealed that the player has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.
The player will now undergo surgery and risks being out for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.