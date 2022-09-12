Last month, Newcastle completed a club record transfer to sign Isak from Sociedad for £60million.

The La Liga side had to act quickly to sign a replacement for the Swede in the final days of the transfer window as they made a move for UD Almeria striker Umar Sadiq.

The Nigerian international completed an £18million move to Sociedad on deadline day.

Sadiq Umar of Real Sociedad celebrates after scoring goal during the LaLiga Santander match between Real Sociedad and Atletico de Madrid at Reale Arena on September 03, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Like Isak did for Newcastle against Liverpool, Sadiq scored on his debut for his new club against Atletico Madrid.

But the 25-year-old’s second league appearance against Getafe ended in disaster as he was forced off with a knee injury over the weekend.

And Sociedad have since confirmed that MRI scans revealed that the player has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.