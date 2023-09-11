Low-key Newcastle signing set to make Champions League debut after scoring first international goal
It is already shaping up to be a season to remember for one Newcastle United summer signing.
and live on Freeview channel 276
19-year-old winger Yankuba Minteh was Newcastle’s first signing of the summer transfer window as he joined from Odense for around £7million in June before being promptly loaned out to Feyenoord for the 2023-24 campaign.
And in the opening month of the season, the teenager has already made an impact. Last week, Minteh scored his first goal for Feyenoord in a 5-1 win over Utrecht before earning his first senior international cap for Gambia.
The winger marked his international debut with a goal to spark a two-goal comeback for Gambia in their 2-2 draw with Congo to secure qualification for the African Cup of Nations.
Minteh will now return to Feyenoord in preparation for their return to Eredivisie action against Heerenveen before their Champions League group stage opener against Celtic next Tuesday.
The youngster will be hoping to make his Champions League debut against the Scottish Premiership side as Feyenoord look to progress out of a group which also includes Atletico Madrid and Lazio. As Dutch champions, Feyenoord were in ‘pot one’ of the Champions League group stage draw made last month.
Meanwhile, Newcastle will be preparing for their Champions League group stage opener against AC Milan next Tuesday. Minteh wasn’t born the last time The Magpies played in the competition as Eddie Howe’s side find themselves in a ‘group of death’ alongside Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund as well as the Serie A side.