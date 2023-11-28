Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United Supporters Club have issued a response to various videos that surfaced on social media on Monday night.

Newcastle fans who had travelled over to Paris were allegedly threatened by Paris Saint-Germain Ultras on Monday evening. Videos posted on social media showed Cafe Seguin in the Boulogne-Billancourt suburb of Paris being attacked by people wearing balaclavas and throwing flares, tables and chairs.

The venue suffered minor damage as Newcastle fans reacted to the attack. Other pubs and bars in Paris in which Newcastle fans were congregated were made to close early by the police amid fear of clashes with local supporters.

A supporter told The Gazette PSG fans were 'searching' bars for Newcastle supporters. A separate incident also took place at a bar in the Grands Boulevards neighbourhood, where a group of people alleged to be 'PSG Ultras' were filmed 'looking' for Newcastle fans.

It is understood no serious injuries came as a result of the probed attacks as Newcastle United Supporters Club issued a short response to the event, suggesting the reality was not as bad as it appeared on video.

NUSC tweeted: "We have responded to all emails and DMs. We will continue to be available for supporters. We were in the bar tonight that was attacked. Yes, it’s s--t but the videos make it look worse than it was. Our advice remains stick together and look after each other."

Newcastle United also issued official advice to supporters making the trip over to Paris for the crucial Champions League match. Fans have been warned against 'street crime' and 'pickpocketing' and urged to be 'vigilant' and 'sensible'.

"Newcastle United fans are strongly advised to avoid the Auteuil suburb of Paris and should take note of this when travelling to the Parc des Princes on matchday," the club said.

"Street crime, including pickpocketing, can take place in Paris. Supporters are advised to be vigilant, take sensible precautions and ensure they have valid travel insurance."

The warning comes after Newcastle fan Eddie McKay was attacked with a machete and hospitalised during the trip to Milan in September. No major incidents were reported in Dortmund.