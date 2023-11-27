Watch Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak & Newcastle United stars train at PSG as 18-man squad confirmed
PSG v Newcastle United: Watch a brief clip of the Champions League training session at Parc des Princes.
Newcastle United trained on the pitch at Paris Saint-Germain on Monday night ahead of the crucial Champions League tie at Parc des Prince.
The Magpies had 19 players involved in the session, including four goalkeepers and four Under-21s players given Eddie Howe's significantly depleted squad. Only 18 of those who trained are eligible to feature with goalkeeper Mark Gillespie involved in the session despite not being included in Newcastle's 24-man squad.
A total of 13 first-team players didn't take part in the session as Newcastle's injury list continues to grow heading into the festive season. As a result, United's substitute bench is set to be a makeshift one with Under-21s trio Ben Parkinson, Michael Ndiweni and James Huntley called into the squad for the Champions League clash.
Youngsters such as Amadou Diallo and Alex Murphy, who both got on the pitch in the 4-1 win against Chelsea on Saturday, are unable to feature as they have not been included in the squad and have joined the club within the last two seasons.
Newcastle's 18-man squad for the PSG match is as follows
Goalkeepers: Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Loris Karius
Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento
Midfielders: Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley, James Huntley
Forwards: Alexander Isak, Ben Parkinson, Michael Ndiweni
Newcastle head into the game knowing they need at least a draw in order to keep their chances of progression to the last-16 alive. A defeat would knock The Magpies out of the Champions League while a draw may also knock them out should AC Milan beat Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night.
Two wins from their final two Champions League match against PSG and AC Milan would guarantee progression for Howe's side.