Newcastle United Supporters Trust have issued an open letter to the club and new chief executive officer David Hopkinson.

Newcastle United supporters are calling for ‘unambiguous transparency’ around the club’s ticketing process after several key issues came to light.

An investigation into ticketing around the Barcelona Champions League match led to the cancellation of 103 season tickets linked to resale processes. A Daily Mail probe revealed the club were aware match tickets were being sold on since 2015 to Scottish schools via a third party.

But the sheer extent of the issues surrounding tickets, ballots and reselling remains a contentious and divisive topic amongst supporters and the club.

As such, Newcastle United Supporters Trust have made a fresh attempt to get greater transparency from the club following the appointment of new chief executive officer David Hopkinson earlier this month.

Newcastle United Supporters Trust letter

NUST’s letter read: “Dear Newcastle United, We are once again calling on the club to provide full and unambiguous transparency around ticketing.

“This issue has been raised by the Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST) on multiple occasions, and the failure to provide clarity is contributing to growing frustration, mistrust, and division within the fanbase.

“The information we are requesting is straightforward, reasonable, and in the public interest. There is no credible reason why it cannot be shared.

“In fact, doing so would demonstrate the club's respect for its supporters and commitment to fair process.

“In his introductory remarks, new CEO David Hopkinson stated: ‘The fans are the lifeblood, the body of this club and what it means. They're the magic, and we need to understand what they want, and change in a way that's consistent with delivering on their ambitions.’

"If fans are truly the lifeblood of the club, then transparency must follow. That includes openness about how tickets are allocated, who receives them, and how many people are competing for them. Anything less undermines trust.

“We therefore request the following information:

Total number of season ticket holders (current season)

Total number of Mags members (current season)

“Ticket Allocations (Home & Away)

Tickets available to members via ballot or public sale (excluding corporate allocations)

Total away ticket allocation and the proportion reserved for season ticket holders

Number of tickets allocated via the away ballot reserved for season ticket holders

Number of away tickets 'ring-fenced' (e.g. withheld for internal or undisclosed reasons)

“Ballot Outcomes (Last Season)

Average ballot success rate per home match

Average chance of ballot success for an individual Mags member

“For over two years, the club has maintained that this information is 'commercially sensitive'. We strongly challenge that position. Numerous other Premier League clubs - including Liverpool FC - already publish this type of information openly, without compromising any commercial interests.

“Indeed, Liverpool have set a clear benchmark by publishing their detailed Matchday Ticketing Data for the 2024/25 season. It is vital that supporters - particularly paying members - understand how tickets are allocated, so they can assess whether the process is fair and transparent.

“Without this information, members cannot reasonably judge the value of their membership, nor can they make informed decisions about renewing membership, entering ballots or setting aside time for Mags member sales.

“We fully acknowledge that no system will satisfy every supporter, especially given the limited number of tickets available relative to demand. But without transparency, no system can be trusted to be fair.

“We call on Newcastle United to publish this data immediately and commit to an open approach going forward. The club's failure to do so only widens the divide between decision-makers and the loyal fans who follow Newcastle home and away.

“Transparency builds trust. The time for clarity is now.

“Yours faithfully, Newcastle United Supporters Trust.”

Newcastle United supporters praised by Eddie Howe

The statement comes less than 24 hours after Newcastle’s longest away trip of the Premier League season to AFC Bournemouth.

Following the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Magnificent [support] today. I think these are the games where you recognise me more than anyone, the distance between the two clubs.

“You recognise the effort and the cost and I've said this so many times, the dedication that these people show to the team. The way they supported the team today, that wasn't necessarily an easy watch all the way through.

“But I think they could see the commitment from the players and that's the most important thing that we have to do.”