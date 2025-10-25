Sven Botman of Newcastle United leaves the pitch holding a bandage on his head during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park on October 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sven Botman was forced off with a head injury during Newcastle United’s 2-1 win over Fulham in the Premier League at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United snatched a last-gasp winner against Fulham at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

Bruno Guimaraes turned the ball in for his third of the season following a parried shot from substitute William Osula in the 90th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle opened the scoring through Jacob Murphy in the first half before Sasa Lukic equalised for Fulham before the hour mark.

The late win sees Newcastle secure a third straight home win while also bouncing back from last weekend’s 2-1 defeat at Brighton.

Eddie Howe’s side have now taken 12 points from their opening nine games but remain in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Eddie Howe reflects on Newcastle United 2-1 Fulham

All three of Newcastle’s defeats in the Premier League have come following a late goal conceded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So it was a welcome change of fortune for Howe’s side to be the ones delivering the late blow.

“It's the best way to win,” Howe admitted. “It's the best way to win for us, the players and the supporters. Because it's dramatic.

“It just gives you so much more belief winning that way. I'm not saying that's the way I want to win.

“But you need to find a way to win, depending on the scoreline. We've had the heartbreak of the goals going in against us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We've done a lot of talking about how we manage the latter part of games. I'm delighted to see the players get their rewards.”

The match comes amid a busy fixture schedule for Newcastle following matches against Brighton and Benfica in the past week. Following the Fulham match, The Magpies host Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night before a trip to West Ham United next Sunday.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

After that, it’s back in the Champions League at home to Athletic Club before a trip to Brentford in the Premier League before the November international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a difficult game today [v Fulham],” Howe said. “Can't underestimate the challenge of Tuesday to Saturday. Emotions, playing a very difficult opponent.

“Delighted with how we found a way to win — late goal at home. There's no better way to win, arguably. And I thought the strongest part of our performance was the last 20-25 minutes, half an hour. And that pleases me because that means the squad's in a good place. The attitude of the guys coming on the pitch was excellent.”

The introduction of William Osula with four minutes of normal time remaining proved to be a game-changing move for Newcastle as the forward brought energy and intensity that saw him win the ball back and create the opportunity for the hosts to win the match.

“He's coming on the pitch and influencing matches,” Howe said on Osula. “He's got great attributes and he did really, really well, I thought, to choose the right time to shoot. And Bernd Leno’s made a good save, but our captain's there to finish off the move. So, it's a massive goal for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sven Botman injury update

The performance aside, one concern Newcastle had during the match was a potential injury to Sven Botman.

The defender was forced off after clashing heads with Lukic for Fulham’s equaliser.

But Howe played down any concussion fears surrounding the defender.

“I think he's okay, yes,” Howe said. “There's no concussion now. It was a cut, but a very good decision from the on-field physio to recommend I take him off.”