News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Emmerdale star dies after ‘heart failure’
3 minutes ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
1 hour ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
2 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
3 hours ago Northern Lights tonight: how to see them

Newcastle United sweating on fitness of key player after fresh injury concern for Everton

Fabian Schar is set for ‘an assessment’ after being withdrawn in Newcastle United’s 6-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 24th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Schar was taken off after 73 minutes as Newcastle ran riot against Spurs in a crucial match in the race for Champions League qualification. Two goals apiece from Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak as well as further strikes from Joelinton and Callum Wilson saw The Magpies claim their biggest Premier League win since 2011 as Harry Kane pulled back a consolation goal for the visitors in the second half at St James’ Park.

Newcastle led 5-0 inside the opening 21 minutes, becoming only the second Premier League side to lead by such a margin inside the opening quarter of a match – after Manchester City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“An unbelievable first half I would say, 20 minutes, what happened – an incredible game for us,” Schar admitted. “This doesn't happen a lot especially when you play a team that is close to you [in the league table], you don’t expect it you just try to get a reaction from the last game and I think that happened.”

Newcastle player Fabian Schar in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on April 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Newcastle player Fabian Schar in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on April 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Newcastle player Fabian Schar in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on April 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Most Popular
Read More
‘Embarrassing’ – Tottenham Hotspur star claims club are ‘a mess’ in 6-1 Newcastl...

The win takes Newcastle up to third in the table and six points clear of Spurs in fifth with a game in hand. But there were some concerns regarding Schar as he appeared to be struggling with his hamstring following his withdrawal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Still, the Swiss centre-back didn’t seem overly concerned as he awaits further assessment ahead of Thursday night’s trip to Everton (7:45pm kick-off).

"An assessment [Monday],” Schar said. “I don’t think it’s bad, just a hamstring I felt but we’ll see [Monday] and hopefully it’s not a big problem.”

Related topics:Fabian ScharTottenham HotspurPremier LeagueChampions LeagueCallum WilsonJoelintonManchester City