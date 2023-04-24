Schar was taken off after 73 minutes as Newcastle ran riot against Spurs in a crucial match in the race for Champions League qualification. Two goals apiece from Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak as well as further strikes from Joelinton and Callum Wilson saw The Magpies claim their biggest Premier League win since 2011 as Harry Kane pulled back a consolation goal for the visitors in the second half at St James’ Park.

Newcastle led 5-0 inside the opening 21 minutes, becoming only the second Premier League side to lead by such a margin inside the opening quarter of a match – after Manchester City.

“An unbelievable first half I would say, 20 minutes, what happened – an incredible game for us,” Schar admitted. “This doesn't happen a lot especially when you play a team that is close to you [in the league table], you don’t expect it you just try to get a reaction from the last game and I think that happened.”

Newcastle player Fabian Schar in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on April 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The win takes Newcastle up to third in the table and six points clear of Spurs in fifth with a game in hand. But there were some concerns regarding Schar as he appeared to be struggling with his hamstring following his withdrawal.

Still, the Swiss centre-back didn’t seem overly concerned as he awaits further assessment ahead of Thursday night’s trip to Everton (7:45pm kick-off).