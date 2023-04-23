Newcastle stormed into a 5-0 lead inside the opening 21 minutes of the match thanks to braces from Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak as well as another goal from Joelinton. Harry Kane pulled a goal back for Spurs in the second half before Callum Wilson came off the bench to secure The Magpies’ biggest Premier League win since January 2011.

It was also only the second time a side had gone 5-0 up inside the opening quarter of a Premier League match. Only Manchester City against Watford in 2019 had gone 5-0 up quicker in a league match, taking just 18 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win sees Eddie Howe’s side move up to third in the table, six points clear of Spurs in fifth with a game in hand. It was a big step towards Champions League qualification as they piled more misery on Cristian Stellini’s side.

Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is beaten by a shot from Jacob Murphy (not pictured) for the 3rd goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on April 22, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

And Lloris – who was substituted at half-time – admitted his side couldn’t compete with Newcastle at St James’ Park.

"It’s very embarrassing,” he told Sky Sports. “We should apologise to the fans. We didn’t show a good face and we could not match the performance of the Newcastle players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were late in all aspects of the game and we completely missed the first part of the game. The second half is a different story but it’s really painful.

“It is not even about tactics, we just could not fight and we were late. I think Newcastle just had a great performance, they were very aggressive and offensive everywhere they had the ball.

"It is difficult right now to assess the performances but there was a lack of pride. You can get punched once or twice, but it was like we could not even react or bounce back. Newcastle deserve a lot of credit for starting the game at 100 miles per hour. They knew exactly what to do."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a perfect response for Newcastle following the 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa while it was back to back defeats for Spurs who are now looking over their shoulder heading into their final six league matches.

"We can try to find excuses and analyse the performances but the first thing is we miss the fight,” Lloris added. “In football if you go on the pitch without the desire to show aggressiveness makes things very hard.

"It was a bit of a mess on the field. We cannot hide ourselves behind the club's problems, we are professionals but today there was too much lacked.

"There was a differences in level between Newcastle and Tottenham. We have two very difficult games to bounce back with in midweek."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad