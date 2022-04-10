The midfielder missed Friday night's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James's Park with a knee injury which has been troubling him in recent weeks.

Willock, signed on a permanent deal from Arsenal last summer, had an injection this week. The 22-year-old isn’t expected to be out for long, according to Howe.

“Joe wasn’t going to make (the Wolves game), so we made a decision on him earlier in the week,” said United’s head coach. “I can’t remember the day but he’s gone away and had an injection in his knee.

“We hope that will fix the problem for him. We don’t think it will be long term. We think it won’t be long before he is back in contention to play, but until he’s back, you can never say never. We hope that has fixed the pain that he has had.”