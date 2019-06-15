Newcastle United takeover update: Mike Ashley could sell 'by end of the month'

Newcastle United could be taken over by the end of the month, according to a report.

The Bin Zayed Group, led by Sheikh Khaled, claimed last month that they had “agreed terms” over a £350million takeover.

A statement read: “Terms have been agreed between us and (United owner) Mike Ashley. These terms have been reflected in a document, signed by both parties, which has been forwarded to the Premier League.”

Newcastle and the Premier League have refused to comment on the proposed deal, which is said to be “progressing well”.

However, a report in The Sun today claimed that “it is hoped the takeover can be completed before the end of the month”.

Meanwhile, the club will be without a manager from June 30, when Rafa Benitez’s contract expires. The 59-year-old has been offered a new deal.