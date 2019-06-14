Newcastle United takeover 'progressing well' as Mike Ashley waits on Rafa Benitez

The Bin Zayed Group’s proposed £350million takeover is “progressing well”, according to a report.

The group, led by Sheikh Khaled, claimed late last month that “terms had been agreed” over a sale.

However, Newcastle, put up for sale by owner Mike Ashley in late 2017, have made no comment.

And fans, waiting for news on manager Rafa Benitez’s future, are keen for some clarity.

The journalist who broke the story of the Bin Zayed Group’s proposed takeover has responded to a question from a United fan on Twitter.

Asked for an update, The Sun’s Justin Allen said: “I've been told it's progressing well. Still with the Premier League. It’s a lengthy process, so can understand the frustration. Even completing the purchase of a flat can take time, but imagine a £350m+ deal.”