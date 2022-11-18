St. James’ Park has been included in the UK and Ireland’s joint bid for the Euro 2028 tournament.

The UK and Ireland will look to host the tournament across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland and included a 14 stadium list in their dossier submitted to UEFA. Newcastle United’s home joins the Stadium of Light, Wembley, Villa Park, Everton Stadium, London Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Etihad Stadium and Old Trafford in England, as well as Aviva Stadium and Croke Park in Dublin, Casement Park in Belfast, Hampden Park in Glasgow and Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. A final list of 10 stadiums will be submitted to UEFA in April.

Tyneside previously played host when the European Championships was held in England in 1996 and St. James’ Park has since held other major events including the London 2012 Olympics, the 2015 Rugby World Cup and the Heineken Cup final three years ago.

Here is the latest transfer news...

LEEDS UNITED DEFENDER ATTRACTING INTEREST AHEAD OF CONTRACT EXPIRY

Leeds United's Luke Ayling is reportedly attracting interest with his contract set to expire next summer. However, the Whites are unsure they have enough squad depth to let him leave. (TEAMtalk)

CRYSTAL PALACE YOUNGSTER 'LINKED' WITH LOAN SWITCH

Hull City are reportedly looking to sign Crystal Palace's Malcolm Ebiowei on loan. The forward played under Tigers boss Liam Rosenior during his time at Derby County. (The Sun)

PORTSMOUTH BOSS MAKES MATT RITCHIE CLAIM

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed that he believes Pompey academy product Matt Ritchie will end his career with the League One club. Newcastle United are reportedly prepared to sanction a move for the 33-year-old in January. (The News)

SOUTHAMPTON TO BE 'OFFERED' LIVERPOOL OUTCAST

Southampton are reportedly set to be offered the chance to re-sign Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The Saints academy product has only made three appearances in the Premier League this season. (Football Insider)

WEST HAM 'EYE' SWOOP FOR SAO PAULO PAIR

West Ham are said to be closing in on the signing of Sao Paulo midfielder Pablo Maia and are also reportedly interested in his teammate Luizao. The Brazilian club are holding out for £9m for Maia, after rejecting a £6.5m bid from Fulham. (UOL)

LEICESTER 'MONITORING' GHANA STARLET

Leicester City are reportedly watching Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed ahead of the January transfer window. The 22-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 and is now preparing to play in the World Cup with Ghana. (LeicestershireLive)

NEWCASTLE ‘TARGET’ AMBITIOUS MOVE FOR ENGLAND STAR

Newcastle United have emerged as a potential destination for Declan Rice, who is looking increasingly likely to leave West Ham. The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested. (Claret and Hugh)

CHELSEA FORWARD 'SET' FOR SURPRISE CONTRACT TALKS