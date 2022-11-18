Newcastle United announce home fixture change
Newcastle United have announced a fixture change for the next game at St James’s Park.
Newcastle United Women were due to play Bradford City Women on Sunday, November 27. However, the FA Women's National League Division One North has been postponed – after Becky Langley’s side progressed in the Women’s FA Cup.
Instead, the club will now host Barnsley Women on the same date in a second-round tie (2pm kick-off). Newcastle beat Hull City on Sunday in a first-round tie. All tickets bought for the original fixture will be valid for the cup tie, which will be the only game played at the stadium during the Premier League’s World Cup break.
Most Popular
A crowd of 22,134 watched Newcastle United Women play Alnwick Town Ladies at St James’s Park in May. Co-owner Amanda Staveley had pledged to stage a women’s game at the stadium.
Tickets, priced £3 for adults and £1 for concessions, are on sale now. Matchday ticket prices will rise to £6 and £2 respectively.