Newcastle United Women were due to play Bradford City Women on Sunday, November 27. However, the FA Women's National League Division One North has been postponed – after Becky Langley’s side progressed in the Women’s FA Cup.

Instead, the club will now host Barnsley Women on the same date in a second-round tie (2pm kick-off). Newcastle beat Hull City on Sunday in a first-round tie. All tickets bought for the original fixture will be valid for the cup tie, which will be the only game played at the stadium during the Premier League’s World Cup break.