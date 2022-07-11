Newcastle United target Hugo Ekitike agrees deal in principle to join new club

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly agreed a deal in principle to sign Ekitike, according to Le Parisien.

The Magpies have tried and failed to sign the young forward twice so far in 2022. Having seen an offer turned down in January, Newcastle reignited their interest in the summer and agreed a £25.6million fee with Reims for Ekitike.

But United walked away from a potential deal due to a failure to agree an agent’s fee for the player, allowing other suitors to swoop in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it looks as though Ligue 1 champions are set to win the race for Ekitike’s signature. The 20-year-old will face stiff attacking competition in the French capital in the form of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mauro Icardi.

Ekitike scored 10 goals for Reims in Ligue 1 last season, making him the top scoring teenager in Europe’s top five leagues.