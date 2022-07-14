Newcastle United walked away from a deal to sign the 20-year-old from Reims due to the ‘ridiculous’ agent fees demanded by Ekitike’s representative Karl Mwalako Buchmann.

This is despite Newcastle agreeing a transfer fee of €30million plus €5million in add-ons with Reims.

Now, it seems the exact opposite has happened regarding a move to PSG. Ekitike has agreed to join the Ligue 1 champions who are happy to pay the agent fees, but they are not willing to match Newcastle’s transfer offer.

Reims' forward Hugo Ekitike (R) celebrates with his teamates Reim's Dutch midfielder Azor Matusiwa scoring his team's first goal during the French L1 football match Reims and Bordeaux at the Auguste Delaune Stadium in Reims on February 6, 2022. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Reports from L’Equipe claim PSG have offered just €25million plus €5million in add-ons for Ekitike – which has been rejected by Reims.

This leaves the player in limbo as Newcastle have already walked away from the deal as have Borussia Dortmund, who had also been linked with a move.

Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot has previously stated that he expects Ekitike to leave the club this summer. But Caillot has also indicated that players who had offers on the table must have found a new club before Reims’ pre-season trip to Belgium on July 10.

That deadline has now passed and Ekitike is yet to find a new club. He also didn’t feature at all in Reims’ 2-1 friendly win over Lommel SK on Wednesday night.

Despite the set-back, PSG remain hopeful of reaching an agreement with Reims, but one side will have to fold in terms of a transfer fee.