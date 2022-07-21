Reports emerged on Wednesday evening that Newcastle had tabled a £24million bid for the 25-year-old winger but that figure is some way short of Leeds’ valuation.

The West Yorkshire club are understood to be holding out for £36million for Harrison with his former club Manchester City also having a healthy sell-on percentage should he leave Elland Road.

Jack Harrison of Leeds United reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Elland Road on May 15, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The winger scored eight Premier League goals last season for Leeds, all of which came in 2022. In this calendar year, only Son Heung-Min (15), Harry Kane (10), Kevin De Bruyne (10), Cristiano Ronaldo (9), Sadio Mane (9) and Jarrod Bowen (9) have scored more non-penalty Premier League goals than Harrison.

And Newcastle, keen to bolster their options in attack, have highlighted the Leeds player as a top summer transfer target.

The player further fuelled speculation regarding a potential move when he was asked about his future at Leeds.

"We’ll see, we’ll see what happens,” Harrison responded ominously during Leeds’ pre-season tour of Australia.

This prompted Leeds boss Marsch to address the player’s comments in an attempt to play down the situation.

“Jack unintentionally brought attention to the whole situation because, for sure, his intention is to be with us,” said the Leeds manager.

“Even when I mentioned about [how] we listen to lots of offers for lots of players, that's the reality of what our business is.

“There's always interest in our players because we have quality players. We're in the top league in the world, but we feel strongly that the guys we have within our group right now can help us be really successful and Jack is certainly one of those.

“Jack really didn't mean to bring any attention to it and I'm sure he'll have his chance to give his side of things, but I know he's happy here.