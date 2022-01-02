The Magpies are understood to be closing in on a deal for the England right-back, but he remains very much involved at Atletico for the time being.

Diego Simeone, manager of the La Liga champions, commented that Trippier’s future lies in the player’s hands following Newcastle’s bid.

He said: “Trippier now has to decide if he wants to leave or not. We will move on his decision.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur full-back is believed to have a release clause of £31million.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Trippier has now started the last three matches for Atletico since returning from a shoulder injury.

He is understood to be keen on a return to the Premier League with relegation-threatened Newcastle a likely destination. And a move could still be completed in time for next Saturday’s FA Cup third round match against Cambridge United at St James’s Park.

Kieran Trippier of Atletico Madrid applauds the fans following the La Liga Santander match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Betis at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on October 31, 2021 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

