Newcastle United target Liverpool winger
Newcastle United are keen on Liverpool’s Harry Wilson.
By Miles Starforth
Friday, 26 July, 2019, 19:54
The winger – who spent last season on loan at Derby County – would cost upwards of £15million.
And the Gazette understands that Wilson, 22, is among the club’s summer transfer targets. The club is also pursuing a deal for Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been assessing Wilson during the club’s pre-season campaign.
The Wales international – who has made one substitute's appearance for Liverpool – scored 18 goals for Derby.