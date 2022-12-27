Newcastle United picked up an impressive 3-0 away win against Leicester City on Boxing Day. Chris Wood, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton were on the scoresheet at the King Power Stadium.

The Toon Army are now 2nd in the Premier League table. Here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club...

Gakpo latest

PSV winger Cody Gakpo, who has been linked with a move to Newcastle, is set to join Liverpool. The attacker impressed at the World Cup in Qatar with Holland earlier this month and is now poised to move to England for a new chapter in his career. His current club have announced on their official website that he has agreed a deal to switch to Anfield.

Midfielder eyed

Eddie Howe’s side are reportedly keen on signing Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the North East outfit have made the Italy international their ‘prime target’ ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. His contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season and he is due to become a free agent next summer as things stand.

Youngster linked

Newcastle are being linked with a swoop for Real Vallodolid defender Iván Fresneda. The right-back, who is 18-years-old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has caught the eye in La Liga over recent times. Reporter Fabrizio Romano on Twitter (see tweet below) has claimed the Toon Army and Borussia Dortmund have ‘joined’ the race for his signature.