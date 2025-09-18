Newcastle United team selection bombshell as Nick Woltemade decision made v Barcelona

Newcastle United v Barcelona Champions League team news: Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Elanga start at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United return to Champions League action against Barcelona at St James’ Park tonight (8pm kick-off).

It will be the fifth time the sides have met in Europe’s elite club competition with the fixture coming almost 28 years to the day since the first encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in 1997, Tino Asprilla scored a hat-trick as Newcastle beat Barcelona 3-2 in their first ever Champions League match.

Almost three decades on, Newcastle will be hoping to reach the knockout stages of the competition for the first time. The new group phase format will see them face seven more teams as they look to secure progress by finishing in the top 24.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Newcastle United team news confirmed

After picking up their first win of the new season against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park, Eddie Howe has made two changes to his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match-winner Nick Woltemade drops to the bench and will have to wait for his full Champions League debut. Anthony Gordon comes back into the side up front after two matches out due to suspension.

Gordon will serve the final match of his domestic suspension against Bournemouth on Sunday, where Woltemade is likely to start.

Newcastle’s other change sees Jacob Murphy, who assisted Woltemade’s goal, drop back to the bench with Anthony Elanga starting on the right wing. It’s the Swede’s first start since the 3-2 defeat against Liverpool last month.

Eddie Howe on NUFC team selection

Looking ahead to tonight’s match, Newcastle head coach Howe said: “We’re trying to take everything into consideration with the team selections at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re having to have an eye on future games to make sure that whatever team we pick is balanced.

“The priority is always to win the next game, but we’re also having to look ahead and have future games in mind. Team selections aren’t always straightforward; there’s a lot that goes into them.”

On starting Gordon, Howe added: “I think he's good. Of course he's in my thoughts, he's an outstanding player and you can't have enough of those, so we'll look to utilise him, whether we think that's from the start of the game, let's wait and see.

“But I think he brings a pace to our forward line and a directness that you always need I think it's an important season for him in his career and we're looking forward to helping him reach his very highest levels."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United XI v Barcelona: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Elanga, Barnes, Gordon

Subs: Thompson, Ramsdale, Hall, Botman, Thiaw, Krafth, Osula, J. Murphy, Woltemade, Willock, A.Murphy, Miley