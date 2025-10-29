Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur: Eddie Howe has named his starting XI v Tottenham Hotspur for tonight’s Carabao Cup clash.

Eddie Howe has named his team for tonight’s Carabao Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United are one game away from booking their spot in a fourth-straight Carabao Cup quarter final - but come up against a Spurs side that are unbeaten away from home in all competitions this season. Tonight’s visitors sit 3rd in the Premier League table after defeating Everton 3-0 at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday.

The Magpies, meanwhile, beat Fulham 2-1 courtesy of a last-gasp winner from captain Bruno Guimaraes. Ahead of tonight’s game, Howe has made 8 changes from the weekend.

Only Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn and Nick Woltemade retain their place from Saturday’s starting XI.

Aaron Ramsdale, as expected, replaces Nick Pope in goal to make his second appearance of the season. Emil Krafth also makes his second start of the campaign with Fabian Schar slotting in at centre-back for Sven Botman.

A midfield three of Joe Willock, Jacob Ramsey and Sandro Tonali will support Anthony Elanga, Nick Woltemade and Harvey Barnes in attack.

Newcastle United team to face Tottenham Hotspur: Aaron Ramsdale, Emil Krafth, Malick Thiaw, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Joe Willock, Sandro Tonali, Jacob Ramsey, Anthony Elanga, Nick Woltemade, Harvey Barnes

Substitutes: Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Joelinton, Anthony Gordon, William Osula, Jacob Murphy, Bruno Guimaraes, Lewis Miley

Eddie Howe on Newcastle United injury news

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of his side’s clash with Spurs, Howe confirmed that Tino Livramento, Yoane Wissa and Lewis Hall would all not feature. Livramento and Wissa have been sidelined by knee injuries and neither will feature tonight.

Howe wasn’t drawn in on pinpointing an exact date for Wissa’s return to action, though, but hinted that he could feature before the next international break: “I don't know, it's very difficult for me to give a game for you,” Howe admitted.

“Yoane’s in a different boat to the other two [Hall and Livramento] because he's coming from further back fitness-wise. He's been out longer.

“Yoane, he's still on track but we need to make sure that he's gone through a mini pre-season with us as well.”

On Livramento, Howe added: “I'd say he's still on track,” United’s head coach said.

“I think the two-week international break dictates that he won't be able to bring that forward by two weeks. I think we're looking at the Manchester City game for him as a pencilled-in date for hopefully that he can be available for.

“But he's doing well. He feels really good.

“There's no adverse reaction to his injury. So, positive signs for Tino and for Lewis and for Yoane at the minute. They're all on track for their respective returns.”

Hall, meanwhile, could make a return to action at the weekend against West Ham, but Howe confirmed that the clash with Spurs would come ‘too soon’ for the defender. Harrison Ashby is also sidelined with injury.