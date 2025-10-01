A general view of match balls prior to the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 match between R. Union Saint-Gilloise and Newcastle United FC at RSC Anderlecht Stadium on October 01, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Union Saint-Gilloise v Newcastle United team news: Eddie Howe has made two changes from his side that lost 2-1 against Arsenal.

Newcastle United’s team to face Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League on Wednesday night has been confirmed.

Newcastle face the Belgian champions at Anderlecht’s home ground Lotto Park (5:45pm kick-off). The Magpies are looking for their first Champions League away win since a 2003 trip to Bayer Leverkusen.

And head coach Eddie Howe has made two changes from Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League, one of which is forced.

Tino Livramento injury blow confirmed

Newcastle defender Tino Livramento has been ruled out for up to eight weeks after being stretchered off with a knee injury against Arsenal.

Having previously suffered an ACL injury, Livramento and Newcastle feared the worst but further tests on Tuesday concluded the 22-year-old has suffered knee ligament damage and would face roughly a couple of months on the sidelines.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Union SG, Howe said: “The journey was good. It was a very quick flight for us.

“We'll train this afternoon, just after this press conference. And the squad is in a pretty good place, minus Tino. We're still awaiting feedback on the extent of his injury, but I think apart from that we're okay.

“I’m better off waiting before giving any indication on that because that could be a mistake. Let’s wait and see in the next couple of days.”

NUFC change forced

Livramento’s injury has forced Howe to name Kieran Trippier back in the starting line-up as one of two changes. The other change sees Anthony Elanga come in on the right wing in place of Jacob Murphy, who drops to the bench.

Dan Burn keeps his place as left-back with Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman partnering each other in the centre of the back four.

Lewis Hall and Fabian Schar return on the bench after missing the Arsenal match. Hall was rested due to fatigue while Schar has only just been approved to play after serving a 12 day concussion protocol absence following his head injury against Barcelona.

In addition to Hall and Schar, Under-21s players Alex Murphy and Max Thompson have been drafted into the squad.

Newcastle United confirmed line-up v Union SG

NUFC XI v Union SG: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Elanga, Gordon, Woltemade

Subs: Ramsdale, Thompson, Hall, Schar, Barnes, Krafth, Osula, J. Murphy, Willock, A.Murphy, Miley