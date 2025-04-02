Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United’s starting line-up against Brentford has been confirmed with Alexander Isak, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes all starting.

Newcastle return to Premier League action for the first time in over three weeks as they look to build on their Carabao Cup success and continue their push for Champions League qualification.

The Magpies sit a point outside the Champions League places with a game in hand on Manchester City and Chelsea above them. They face a Brentford side sitting 11th in the Premier League but have won each of their last five away matches.

Eddie Howe’s side are without the suspended Anthony Gordon and the injured Lewis Hall, Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman for Wednesday night’s match.

As a result, Newcastle have named an unchanged starting line-up from their previous Premier League match at West Ham and the 2-1 Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool. But there is one change on the bench with 18-year-old full-back Leo Shahar called up to the first team for the first time with Matt Targett dropping out.

There was no explanation for Targett’s absence provided by the club following confirmation of the team.

17-year-old forward Sean Neave keeps his place in the side.

Newcastle United confirmed XI v Brentford

Newcastle United line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Wilson, Krafth, Osula, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Neave, Shahar

Eddie Howe previews Newcastle United v Brentford

Newcastle lost 4-2 at Brentford in the reverse fixture back in December before beating them 3-1 at St James’ Park in the Carabao Cup quarter-final the following week.

“It was a very difficult day, that one [at Brentford],” Newcastle head coach Howe said. “Looking back, I think it acted as a bit of a catalyst for us in terms of regrouping, trying to change our season's momentum.

“After that we went on a really good winning run. We had some thorough analysis of that game and sort of where we were in that moment. We know that Brentford are a very good team, and of course, as you said, we played them in the Carabao Cup on the way to the final. That was another tough game.

“So we know their strengths, very good. Thomas [Frank] has done an incredible job, very good from set plays, still got some really big strengths in their game.

“And their away forms turned around early in the season, their home form was really strong, now their away form is really strong. They've been free-scoring as well, a very high-scoring team this year, so it should be a good game.”