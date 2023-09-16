Watch more videos on Shots!

Following the international break, Newcastle have made five changes from the side that lost 3-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion last time out.

Sven Botman returned from an ankle injury in place of Matt Targett while the midfield and front three have been shaken up. Elliot Anderson and Sean Longstaff were both handed their first starts of the season in place of Sandro Tonali, who dropped to the bench and Joelinton, who dropped out of the squad entirely.

Joelinton spent the international break away with Brazil but misses out due to a knee issue. Tonali picked up a thigh injury while away with Italy but was passed fit enough to make the bench with one eye on the Champions League group stage match at his former club AC Milan on Tuesday night.

In attack, Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak dropped to the bench with Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes handed their first starts of the campaign.

Newcastle will be hoping to end a run of three consecutive defeats when they host The Bees at St James’ Park. Howe has not lost four consecutive matches or back to back home games as Newcastle manager.

Newcastle United line-up v Brentford: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Anderson; Gordon, Barnes, Wilson