News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Why Allan Saint-Maximin, Alexander Isak and seven others are out for Newcastle United against Everton - photos

The Newcastle United team to face Everton at St James’s Park is in.

By Dominic Scurr
1 minute ago

Eddie Howe named an unchanged Newcastle starting line-up from the side that drew 0-0 at Manchester United on Sunday. There were also no changes on the bench.

Newcastle have been hit by several injury blows recently as they look to continue their strong start to the Premier League season and extend their unbeaten run to six matches. But a number of key players remain sidelined.

NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Murphy, Wilson

Subs: Karius, Lascells, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Willock, Anderson.

1. Allan Saint-Maximin - hamstring

The Newcastle winger has suffered a setback after returning from a hamstring injury off the bench last time out at St James’s Park.

Photo: Ian MacNicol

Photo Sales

2. Alexander Isak - thigh

Alexander Isak withdrew from international duty with Sweden due to a thigh injury. He remains sidelined following a significant setback. He is not expected to return until after the World Cup.

Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales

3. Matt Ritchie - calf

The winger suffered a calf injury in training during the international break. He is fighting to be back available before the World Cup break.

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

4. Karl Darlow - ankle

The goalkeeper is back in light training as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Photo: Gualter Fatia

Photo Sales
Allan Saint-MaximinEvertonSt James's ParkManchester UnitedEddie Howe
Next Page
Page 1 of 2