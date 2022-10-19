Why Allan Saint-Maximin, Alexander Isak and seven others are out for Newcastle United against Everton - photos
The Newcastle United team to face Everton at St James’s Park is in.
Eddie Howe named an unchanged Newcastle starting line-up from the side that drew 0-0 at Manchester United on Sunday. There were also no changes on the bench.
Newcastle have been hit by several injury blows recently as they look to continue their strong start to the Premier League season and extend their unbeaten run to six matches. But a number of key players remain sidelined.
NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Longstaff, Joelinton; Almiron, Murphy, Wilson
Subs: Karius, Lascells, Shelvey, Lewis, Targett, Wood, Fraser, Willock, Anderson.