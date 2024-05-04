Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope is back in training after five months out with a dislocated shoulder.

Pope hasn’t featured for Newcastle since being forced off in the 1-0 win over Manchester United in early December, requiring surgery on his shoulder. But the 32-year-old is now in the final stages of his recovery as The Magpies prepare to face his former club Burnley at Turf Moor this Saturday (3pm kick-off).

Pope’s last appearance at Turf Moor came for Burnley in a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle on the final day of the 2021-22 season. He joined United for around £10million that summer and has since made 62 appearances under head coach Eddie Howe prior to his injury.

Martin Dubravka has stepped up into the side in Pope’s absence, meaning the England international will have to earn his place back in the side for the final four league matches ahead of Euro 2024.

“When you have a quality player like Nick, you’re going to miss him, but I said the same regarding Kieran [Trippier],” Howe admitted. “You’re going to miss individual players because they have unique skills to them, but that doesn’t mean someone else can’t come in and still benefit the team and do very well.

“Martin has done very well. I’ve been really pleased with his strength of character. The team has had some difficult moments, and Martin has had to go through those periods with the team. But I think in recent weeks, he’s performed very, very well.

“The key thing with Nick is that he is going to have to earn his place back. I would say the same for any player, in any position. No shirt is given to you, you have to earn it. I think that’s really healthy for the group.”

Pope was part of the England squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but it has been almost two years since his last appearance for The Three Lions.

When asked if the goalkeeper was pushing for a return with the upcoming European Championships in mind, Howe responded: “You’d have to speak to Nick on that personally. I’m well aware of individual aims and needs, and dreams and goals.