German club Borussia Dortmund have signed Felix Nmecha from Wolfsburg in a deal worth around £26million. The 22-year-old has agreed a five-year deal at Dortmund.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano explicitly stated that Nmecha ‘won’t join Newcastle’ with his medical at Dortmund under way ahead of the official announcement.

Romano tweeted: “ Borussia Dortmund are set to complete Felix Nmecha deal, it’s done. Package worth €30m add ons included, Wolfsburg accepted as @RNBVB called. #BVB Nmecha signs until 2028; won’t join Newcastle as they will unveil Sandro Tonali.”

The former Manchester City man was tracked by Newcastle last season and was viewed as a cheap alternative to some of their top transfer targets such as Tonali.

But after securing the Italian midfielder, Newcastle’s need to pursue Nmecha waned. The German international, who was also capped by England at youth level, joined Wolfsburg on a free transfer from Man City in 2021.

He didn’t make a competitive appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side prior to the expiration of his contract.

Newcastle have made two signings in the opening few weeks of the transfer window with Yankuba Minteh joining from Odense for a reported £7million before being loaned out to Feyenoord for the 2023-24 season and Tonali recently joining from AC Milan.