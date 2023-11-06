Newcastle United tease trio’s involvement v Borussia Dortmund with 12 players ruled out
Newcastle United have just 16 senior players fit and available to play against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night (5:45pm kick-off).
As a result, head coach Eddie Howe is set to turn to Newcastle’s academy players to fill spaces up on the bench at the Signal Iduna Park. And the club have teased that youngsters Lewis Miley, Ben Parkinson and Lucas De Bolle have made the journey to Dortmund for the match.
The Magpies are able to name up to 12 players on the bench in Champions League matches but all players must be named on the club’s squad list or ‘B list’ in order to be eligible. ‘B list’ players must be born after January 1, 2002 and have been registered at the club for an uninterrupted period of two years.
Miley was named on the bench in Newcastle’s previous Champions League trip to AC Milan and will become the club’s youngester ever player in Europe should he get on the pitch against Dortmund on Tuesday. Parkinson was named on the bench for the recent Carabao Cup win at Manchester United while De Bolle hasn’t been named on the bench for Newcastle since the 1-0 defeat at Chelsea in March 2022.
Newcastle are set to be without Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes due to injury, Sandro Tonali due to a ban and Matt Ritchie, Emil Krafth, Javier Manquillo and Mark Gillespie not included in the squad.