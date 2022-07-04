Newcastle United tickets set for online sale

The host club of Newcastle United’s pre-season friendly against 1860 Munich are putting tickets on sale to away fans.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 4th July 2022, 1:56 pm

Eddie Howe’s side will play the German club at the 1,500-capacity Saalfelden Arena in Austria on July 15, and host club FC Pinzgau Saalfelden today revealed that tickets will be “available online from tomorrow” in reply to a fan on Twitter.

Newcastle will also play Mainz 05 at the Kufstein Arena on July 18 during their training camp in Austria. The club’s also visiting Portugal for a game against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz on July 26.

Speaking about the club’s pre-season programme, head coach Eddie Howe said: “The schedule’s based, in part, around our training ground, which is having a lot of work around it currently.

“The two trips away, we probably normally would only have one. We’ve gone for two just to stay away from the disruption of the changes. We tried to get really competitive games.”

