Newcastle United tipped to secure ‘fantastic’ signing recommended by Allan Saint-Maximim

Both Thuram and Depay have just six months left on their current contract at Borussia Monchengladbach and Barcelona respectively and have been tipped for a move to the Premier League either in January, or on a free transfer in summer. However, John Barnes believes Newcastle should move for the Frenchman as he would come with less ‘baggage’ than the former Manchester United man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnes told Bonus Code Bets: “The harmony has to be right and they have to go slow and both Depay and Thuram can suit them. I would choose Thuram probably, because there’s no baggage with him coming to England and having seemed to have failed, if you would like, as much as Memphis Depay has done well since he left and he knows the English league.

Marcus Thuram (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

“Memphis Depay has already been in England and it didn’t work out for him, so maybe there’s a question mark about him playing in England, even from his own confidence point of view. Marcus Thuram, I think would be a fantastic player for them.”

Thuram, son of former Juventus defender Lillian Thuram, represented France in Qatar and has been courting attention from his fellow countryman Allan Saint-Maximin. Following Saint-Maximin admitting he would like to see the Magpies sign Thuram, Eddie Howe responded: “Well done, Maxi!”

Advertisement Hide Ad